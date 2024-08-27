The Spectral Tiger will remain a World of Warcraft TCG mount, says Ion Hazzikostas

The Spectral Tiger mount has been one of the rarest and most valuable items in World of Warcraft for a while. At gamescom 2024, Ion Hazzikostas confirmed that this mount will not be coming to the game through Twitch Drops or other alternative means. The Spectral Tiger will remain a TCG item.

Since Blizzard has started adding TCG items through other means, players have become anxious that their in-game prestige or investment in one of the TCG mounts will devalue. The Spectral Tiger card especially has been the center of this discussion, because of its rarity and high value. The card has listings on eBay for over 5000 USD. If the mount was added as some form of reward, the card would quickly lose its value.

According to Hazzikostas, players who have purchased the mount or the card as an investment have nothing to worry about. When asked if all TCG mounts and pets would be a possible reward for players in the future, he simply said: “No”.

We then asked him about the Spectral Tiger specifically. Hazzikostas elaborated on why they would not want to add this item to the game through other means: “There is a very short list of trading card items that are just incredibly rare and incredibly valuable. Even though it is a gray market trade that happens outside the game, we also want to be mindful of players’ investments there and if you spend tremendous resources to obtain something rare, we just don’t want to devalue that.”